Apple TV+ to debut basketball documentary ‘The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball’

Apple TV+ will be releasing a new basketball documentary series about Makur Maker and his choice to play for a Historically Black College and University.

‘The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball’ tells the story of NBA hopeful Makur Maker and his aspiration to join the professional basketball league, all the while navigating through the global pandemic and unexpected physical challenges. The documentary was previously titled ‘Big Man on Campus’ but has been changed since production began.

The basketball documentary will be released alongside another, titled ‘They Call Me Magic’, a four-part series that details the life of Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson. ‘The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball’ will be directed and executively produced by Seth Gordon, who’s known for his work on Apple TV+ original series ‘For All Mankind’.

Both ‘Long Game’ and ‘They Call Me Magic’ will debut on Apple TV+ April 22 this year. The streaming service costs $4.99 a month.