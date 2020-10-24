Apple TV+ to debut ‘Bride’, featuring Scarlett Johansson

Apple is set to show A24’s ‘Bride’ to Apple TV+. ‘Bride’, featuring Scarlet Johansson is about a woman who was created to be the wife of a ‘brilliant entrepreneur’. The bride (Scarlet) does not accept the proposal and instead flees and confronts a world that labels her a ‘monster’.

The resulting journey allows her to explore her true identity and rebuild herself.

Johansson will be the films executive producer, while Sebastian Lelio will be at the director’s chair. Lelio’s most famous creations include ‘Gloria’ and ‘Disobedience’.

A24 and Apple are planning to co-produce other films, like ‘The Sky is Everywhere’ starring Jason Segel and ‘On the Rocks’ starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray. ‘On the Rocks’ is set to debut October 23 on the Apple TV+ platform.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service, with exclusive content such as ‘Defending Jacob’, ‘Tiny World’, ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ and ‘Ted Lasso’, among others. The service costs $4.99 a month.