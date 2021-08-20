Apple TV+ to debut original film ‘Finch’ November 5

‘Finch’ a high-profile original film starring Hollywood actor Tom Hanks is set to premiere November 5.

Apple recently shared teaser images on social media as part of the announcement. ‘Finch’ tells the story of a world that’s wiped out by a cataclysm and a man named Finch, along with his robot and dog. The unlikely family travels through the desolate waste and along the way Finch aims to show ‘Jeff’ the robot how it means to be alive and care for his dog, Goodyear when he’s gone.

Tom Hanks plays the role of Finch, while Jeff the robot will be played by Caleb Landry Jones. Apple won rights for the film in a bidding war with other streaming networks. ‘Finch’ is Hanks’ second film after critically-acclaimed ‘Greyhound’ and will debut November 5.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming platform and costs $4.99 a month. New customers can try it free for a month, while those who recently bought a qualifying Apple product can access it free for 3 months.