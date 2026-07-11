Apple TV

Apple TV to Invade Comic-Con In San Diego

By Samantha Wiley
Apple TV to Invade Comic-Con In San Diego

A takeover was done by Apple during the Comic-Con at the San Diego Hall H, with the company hosting a two-hour panel on the 25th of July featuring stars from shows like Silo, Mayday, Matchbox the Movie, Dark Matter and Widows Bay. This event will be hosted before a big presentation by Marvel Studios.


Panelists present in the Matchbox The Movie will feature Arturo Castro, Jessica Biel, and John Cena, while panelists from Dark Matter feature Matt Tolmach, Joel Edgerton, Jacquelyn Ben-Zekyr, Blake Crouch, and more. The Widows Bay panelist have not yet been announced.

Apple TV to Invade Comic-Con In San Diego

Mayday will be discussed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, with panelists for Silo featuring Common, Rebecca Ferguson, Jessica Henwick, Ashley Zukerman, Alexandria Riley, and Graham Yost. Meanwhile, the Happy, Sad, Confused Podcast member Josh Horowitz will be monitoring this event.

Comic-Con in San Diego will happen on July 23 until 26.


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