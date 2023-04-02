Apple TV+ to launch ‘Big Beasts’ on Earth Day

Apple TV+ nature series ‘Big Beasts’ will be arriving on the streaming platform ahead of Earth Day.

‘Big Beasts’ is Apple TV+’s newest nature series, featuring narration by Tom Hiddleston and ‘nature’s most captivating giants’. Apple said that the content has been filmed for over two years and takes the viewer on an ‘epic journey around the globe’. It shows on screen the world’s biggest species spread across 17 countries, including the polar bear, the tiger, the orangutan, the ostrich, the brown bear, the hippo, the giant otter, the elephant seal, and the gray whale.

‘Big Beasts’ will be available to watch starting April 21 on the Apple TV+ platform. In line with Earth Day, Apple has released Fitness walks, podcasts, and apps to celebrate the event. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content such as ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Ted Lasso’, and ‘For All Mankind’.