Apple TV+ to release ‘Who Are You, Charlie Brown?’ June 25

Apple will be releasing a Peanuts documentary titled ‘Who Are You, Charlie Brown?’ June 25. The show will honor the world-famous IP and its creator, Charles Schulz with a number of interviews with personalities, family and friends.

The official trailer of ‘Who Are You, Charlie Brown?’ is already out and available to watch on the official Apple TV+ YouTube channel. The documentary tells the story of Charlie Brown trying to find himself and interweaves with stories and anecdotes from Jean Schulz, Drew Barrymore, Billie Jean King, Noah Schnapp, Chip Kidd, Al Roker, Paul Feig, Kevin Smith, Robb Armstrong, Lynn Johnson, Keith Williams, Miya Cech, Ira Glass and more.

The Apple TV+ special will be created by Imagine Documentaries, the same firm who made ‘Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10’. Executive producers include Paige Braddock, Craig Schulz, Stephanie Betts, Anne Loi, Josh Scherba, Justin Wilkes, Sara Bernstein, Ron Howard, Brian Grazer and Michael Bonfiglio.