Apple TV to serve as ‘Official Home’ of Major League Soccer in 2023

Major League Soccer and Apple inked a partnership deal that will make the Apple TV app the official ‘home’ of all soccer games and relevant content beginning next year.

Once the deal is realized Apple TV users and soccer fans will be able to watch all games without needing a TV subscription or experiencing local blackout.

Apple calls the partnership ‘a historic first’ for the sports industry. The contract is set to last for ten years, starting at 2023 and ending at 2032.

Aside from the matches, sports fans can also view highlights, game replays, analysis and live updates. On-demand content and behind the scenes views allow the user to follow the club or player they love.

Come launch time both Spanish and English announcer languages will be used, with Canadian teams also broadcasting in French. It’s believed that other parts will extend to other Apple platforms, such as Apple News and more.