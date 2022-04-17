Apple TV+ to shoot ‘Metropolis’ in Australia

Science fiction series ‘Metropolis’ is set to be filmed in Australia and create approximately 4,000 jobs there.

‘Metropolis’ is based on the 1927 film and the book with the same name. It tells the story of a powerful man’s son who’s trying to bridge the huge divide between the working class and the elite. Sam Esmail of ‘Mr. Robot’ fame will serve as the show’s writer and director, and it will consist of eight episodes.

Aside from bringing a significant number of jobs Apple will also be making use of the state’s LED Volumes, or digital background environments seen in the Disney+ show ‘The Mandalorian’.

‘Metropolis’ will be the second science fiction content in the Apple TV+ library after ‘Foundation’. Currently there’s no release date yet on when it will appear on Apple’s streaming platform.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and features original films and series, including ‘CODA’ and ‘Ted Lasso’.