Apple TV to start showing MLS season pass again

The regular season for the Major League Soccer has begun, with games kicking off on February 22.

MLS games will be broadcast in 100-plus regions and countries via the MLS Season Pass in its 30th season. Apple TV users can watch them without any blackouts. The regular content is supplemented with exclusive ones, analysis, and in-depth coverage, alongside Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, MLS Next Pro, MLS All-Star, and Leagues Cup games. This season, the San Diego FC joins the league. MLS Season Pass will show preseason matches like Inter Miami versus Orlando City SC and Club America versus LAFC. Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to watch it for free.

Apple is celebrating the 30th season of MLS in several ways, including an 8-part documentary event, player- and club-curated playlists on Apple Music, dedicated Matchday Guides on Apple Maps, and an MLS hub on Apple Podcasts. MLS Season Pass costs $99 for the season or $14.99 monthly.