Apple TV

Apple TV+ touts doubled viewing hours this year

By Samantha Wiley
Apple TV+

Apple has doubled viewer hours in 2023, thanks to a strong effort in content production.


Viewership of Apple TV+ increased to 42% year-over-year, with special mentions to shows and movies ‘For All Mankind’, ‘The Morning Show’, and ‘The Family Plan’, among others. ‘For All Mankind’ is a what-if sci-fi show where the race to get to space has not stopped and stars Joel Kinnaman, Casey Johnson, Shantel VanSanten, Coral Pena, and Jodi Balfour. ‘The Morning Show’ is currently the most viewed series, with a 20% increase during season three. It won several awards, including Critics Choice, SAG, and Emmy.

Apple TV+

‘The Family Plan’ debuted on the platform and rose to the top of the most-viewed movie charts on Apple TV. The most-viewed limited series belongs to ‘Lessons in Chemistry’, while ‘Slow Horses’ and ‘Messi in America’ contributed to overall content view hours. Apple TV+ currently costs $6.99 a month.


TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iPad
Apple’s 10th-Generation iPad is $100 Off Today
1 Min Read
Ferret
New LLM ‘Ferret’ revealed
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
iPhone 17’s Wi-Fi chip might still come from third party
1 Min Read
When is the iPhone 16 Coming Out
When is the iPhone 16 Coming Out? Apple’s 2024 Release
6 Min Read
Free Government iPhone 13
Get a Free Government iPhone 13: Your Complete Guide
6 Min Read
Free Government iPhone with Food Stamps
Free Government iPhone with Food Stamps: Complete Guide
5 Min Read
AirPods Pro
Grab the AirPods Pro 2 at 20% Off
1 Min Read
New iPhones
A18 chip to land On four new iPhones
1 Min Read
Apple Savings Account
Apple Savings Account upped to 4.25% APY
1 Min Read
iPhones
LLMs might soon run on iPhones
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 pulled from US online shelves
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
Get $300 Off on the 2023 MacBook Air with M2 Chip
1 Min Read
Lost your password?