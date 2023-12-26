Apple TV+ touts doubled viewing hours this year

Apple has doubled viewer hours in 2023, thanks to a strong effort in content production.

Viewership of Apple TV+ increased to 42% year-over-year, with special mentions to shows and movies ‘For All Mankind’, ‘The Morning Show’, and ‘The Family Plan’, among others. ‘For All Mankind’ is a what-if sci-fi show where the race to get to space has not stopped and stars Joel Kinnaman, Casey Johnson, Shantel VanSanten, Coral Pena, and Jodi Balfour. ‘The Morning Show’ is currently the most viewed series, with a 20% increase during season three. It won several awards, including Critics Choice, SAG, and Emmy.

‘The Family Plan’ debuted on the platform and rose to the top of the most-viewed movie charts on Apple TV. The most-viewed limited series belongs to ‘Lessons in Chemistry’, while ‘Slow Horses’ and ‘Messi in America’ contributed to overall content view hours. Apple TV+ currently costs $6.99 a month.