Apple TV+ ‘Trying’ and ‘Home Before Dark’ get season two trailers

Apple has recently released two video trailers, one each for its Apple TV+ shows ‘Trying’ and ‘Home Before Dark’ on its official YouTube channel.

‘Trying’ is a comedy series featuring Rafe Spall and Esther Smith, along with Oliver Chris, Ophelia Lovibond and Imelda Staunton. It’s written by Andy Wolton and tells the story of a couple who decided to adopt a baby and build the family of their dreams. The second season debuts May 21.

‘Home Before Dark’ is a true story adaptation of Hilde Lysiak, a young reporter who investigates a mysterious explosion and uncovers a deep conspiracy. The second season has Brooklyn Prince, Abby Miller, Jim Sturgess, Aziza Scott, Kylie Rogers, Joelle Carter, Michael Weston, Deric McCabe, Rio Mangini and Jibrail Nantambu. The second season is set to become available on June 11.

The trailers are available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel. Apple TV+ is a streaming service that features Apple original shows and costs $4.99 a month.