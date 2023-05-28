Apple TV+ UK lands Max Gogarty

The team at Apple TV+ UK has been bolstered with the hiring Max Gogarty.

Gogarty was recruited by Apple TV+ in London as reported by Broadcast. Before, he was from the British Broadcasting Corporation. Jay Hunt leads the staff, but it’s believed that Gogarty will be answering to former BBC colleague Alison Kirkham.

Max Gogarty is known for producing popular documentaries, including ‘Matt Willis: Fighting Addition’, ‘Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency’, and others at BBC. Gogarty joined BBC in 2015 and was respected by his peers. Broadcast further mentioned that his hiring ‘points to a greater number of future projects’, although there haven’t been any new announcements yet.

Apple TV+ might see more documentaries with Gogarty’s joining. Currently, the streaming platform has several shows, including ‘Prehistoric Planet’, ‘The Year Earth Changed’, and ‘Boys State’, to name a few. The service costs $6.99 monthly and can be bundled via Apple One packages.