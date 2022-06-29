Apple TV+ unveils first trailer video for ‘Surface’

A new first look video for the upcoming Apple TV+ exclusive ‘Surface’ is uploaded online.

‘Surface’ is a TV series that stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as the protagonist. The thriller show tells the story of a woman (Mbatha-Raw) who’s trying to piece back her life after suffering a head trauma.

She begins suspecting that her friends and husband are not telling the truth about her past and who she is.

Apple describes the thriller as ‘a story of self-discovery which contemplates if we are pre-programmed to become who we are, or if we choose our own identity’.

‘Surface- Official Trailer’ is only about two minutes in length and available to watch on the official Apple TV+ YouTube channel. It’s set to become available on Apple’s streaming platform starting July 29 this year, with three episodes and new ones appearing weekly.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and includes originals such as ‘Slow Horses’, ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘See’, among others.