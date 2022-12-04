Apple TV+ unveils preview of 2023 and upcoming content

Apple has recently uploaded a new video showing upcoming shows and movies for its streaming service, Apple TV+. The video, titled “Apple TV+ Winter 2022 & Beyond Official Preview,” is just a minute long and features short clips from various series.

The video begins with a caption from Entertainment Magazine, saying “Apple TV+ consistently produces some of the best entertainment of the modern era.”

The video then shows existing and popular shows and movies, such as “CODA” and “Ted Lasso,” before revealing those that will be “coming at a later date,” including “Wool,” “Tetris,” “Masters of the Air,” “Ghosted,” and more.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and offers original Apple content and films. The new preview video is a promotion for the streaming service, giving viewers a glimpse of what to expect in the future.