Apple TV ‘Watch Now’ redesign gains users’ ire

Apple TV users apparently took to social media and community sites to vent their frustration over the ‘Watch Now’ redesign.

Complaints on Reddit talk about the new format, with some saying that it ‘no longer feels like a premium product’ and how it’s ‘more like a cheaper ad driven platform’. Another post said that the ‘Watch Now’ tab in the ‘Up Next’ section is tiny and skipped ‘on purpose’.

The Apple TV app was updated with the launch of tvOS 16.2. The update demotes the ‘Up Next’ section and placed it into the ‘Watch Now’ tab, and the replacement is a featured section. Furthermore, previews autoplay without audio, which garnered negative acclaim.

Currently, there is no way to get back the previous interface or toggle the featured section off once the app is updated to tvOS 16.2. Curiously enough, users have voiced their concerns even while tvOS 16.2 was in beta, but Apple seems to have paid no attention.