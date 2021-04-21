Apple TV+ ‘Wolfwalkers’ Nabs 5 Annie Awards

Apple TV+ animated film ‘Wolfwalkers’ has bagged five Annie Awards- Best Voice Acting; Best Production Design; Best Direction; Best Character Design; and Best Indie Feature.

‘Wolfwalkers’ arrived on the Apple TV+ platform early this year and garnered several accolades in the ASIFA-Hollywood event, held Friday April 16.

Apple now has 358 nominations and 105 awards to date. ‘Wolfwalkers’ has also received nominations on Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globe, BAFTA, Producers Guild of America and Academy Awards.

Aside from Annie the film has won ‘Best Animated Film’ from the Alliance of Women Film Journalists, Toronto Film Critics Association, San Diego Film Critic Society, International Film Society Critics, Hollywood Critics Association, Chicago Film Critics Association, New York Film Critics Circle and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

Wolfwalkers is directed by Ross Stewart, produced by Tomm Moore and co-produced by Melusine Productions and Cartoon Saloon.

Those interested can watch ‘Wolfwalkers’ on Apple TV+ or in selected US theaters.