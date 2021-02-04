Apple unleashes trailer video for Billie Eilish documentary

Apple has put in a sneak peek video for its upcoming documentary featuring Billie Eilish. Titled ‘The World’s A Little Blurry’, the film will premier on the Apple TV+ platform on February 26, 2021.

The two and a half-minute trailer highlights the singer-songwriter and her meteoric rise to fame while offering a more personal look at Billie Eilish’s journey, notably when she wrote, recorded and released her first album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

Apple has shelled out $25 million to secure documentary rights in December 2019. RJ Cutler will serve as the director of the documentary.

Apple has had several music-related documentaries under its belt, but they were mostly under the Apple Music platform. Aside from ‘The Beastie Boys Story’, ‘The World’s A Little Blurry’ is the second to appear on Apple TV+.

The trailer video is available to view on Apple’s official YouTube channel.