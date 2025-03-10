Apple Wins Ackerman Tetris Movie Lawsuit

Apple recently won a legal case about the unauthorized use of an existing book for its film ‘Tetris’.

The Cupertino-based company was hit with a lawsuit shortly after debuting the Tetris movie in March 2023. The documentary drama was bought by Apple TV+, went straight to production and became available for streaming a few years later. Dan Ackerman, author of the book ‘The Tetris Effect: The Game That Hypnotized The World’, sued Apple for adapting the book without permission or payment. Recently a judge dismissed the case, saying that the book and film were not ‘sufficiently similar’ but noted that both content were from the same story.

Judge Failia said the book was non-fiction, and Apple could use the facts in their film as long as they didn’t infringe on ‘his unique expressions’. Tetris is available to watch on Apple TV+ streaming platform and stars Taron Egerton.