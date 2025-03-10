Apple TV

Apple Wins Ackerman Tetris Movie Lawsuit

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple recently won a legal case about the unauthorized use of an existing book for its film ‘Tetris’.

Advertisements

The Cupertino-based company was hit with a lawsuit shortly after debuting the Tetris movie in March 2023. The documentary drama was bought by Apple TV+, went straight to production and became available for streaming a few years later. Dan Ackerman, author of the book ‘The Tetris Effect: The Game That Hypnotized The World’, sued Apple for adapting the book without permission or payment. Recently a judge dismissed the case, saying that the book and film were not ‘sufficiently similar’ but noted that both content were from the same story.

Apple

Judge Failia said the book was non-fiction, and Apple could use the facts in their film as long as they didn’t infringe on ‘his unique expressions’. Tetris is available to watch on Apple TV+ streaming platform and stars Taron Egerton.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple
Apple launches two daily cash bonus promotions for new users
1 Min Read
App Store
Brazil demands App Store third-party marketplaces
1 Min Read
Apple Watch SE
The 2nd Generation Apple Watch SE is $80 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18.4
AI-Produced App Store review summaries to appear on App Store for iOS 18.4
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone
Foldable iPhone might have a $2000 price tag
1 Min Read
iPads
New iPads lack Apple’s in-house 5G modem
1 Min Read
M2 MacBook Air
The M2 MacBook Air 256GB SSD is $300 Off
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
M2 and M3 variants of MacBook Air discontinued
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
MacBook Air now comes with M4 Chip and new color, Sky Blue 
1 Min Read
Mac
Pre-orders for Mac Studio featuring M3 Ultra and M4 Max ongoing
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
The iPad Mini 7 WiFi 128GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Assassin’s Creed Shadows for Mac coming on Thursday, March 20
1 Min Read
Lost your password?