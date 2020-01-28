‘Beastie Boys Story’ official sneak peek revealed

‘Beastie Boys Story’ has recently been acquired for Apple TV+, and today Apple has uploaded a new official trailer video for the documentary show.

The video is only forty seconds long and includes snippets of the band’s lives as well as their hit songs. It has been uploaded on Apple’s official YouTube channel for promotional purposes.

Set to become available in April, ‘Beastie Boys Story’ follows Adam Horovitz and Mike Diamond as they share their story of the band that kept together for forty years. The show is directed by Spike Jonze and will be shown first on IMAX on April 3, 2020 before being released on Apple TV+. The Apple TV app has additional information about the upcoming documentary for those are interested.

Apple TV+ is a subscription-based service that costs $4.99 a month. It features exclusive shows such as ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Little America’, ‘Servant’ and more.