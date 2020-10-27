Becoming You trailer released

‘Becoming You’ is a documentary that’s headed for the Apple TV+ platform. Today, Apple has revealed a teaser for the show on its official YouTube channel.

‘Becoming You’ is a documentary series that explores how children develop on their first 2,000 days and watching how they think, talk and love. The trailer is about a minute and a half long and reveals different kids’ journeys around the globe.

‘Becoming You’ is set to debut November 13, 2020 on Apple TV+. Wall to Wall Media serves as the producer, while Hamo Forsyth and Leanne Klein serve as executive producers. The whole series will be narrated by Olivia Colman, of ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ and ‘The Favourite’ fame.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service that costs $4.99 a month. It can be accessed on the iPad, Apple TV, Mac and iPhone and features exclusive content such as ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Dickinson’ and more.