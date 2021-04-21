Behind the scenes of Apple TV+ ‘Tiny World’ released

Apple has recently shared a ‘behind the scenes’ video on YouTube to show how underwater shots were captured in the Apple TV+ documentary ‘Tiny World’.

The video, titled ‘Filming Inside the Reef’ showed the techniques and equipment used to capture what’s happening in the Great Barrier Reef.

Probe lenses and waterproof cameras were used throughout the shoot, as well as specialized diving equipment. In particular, one that prevented the escape of bubbles as the divers exhaled as so not to disturb the scenery.

Alex Vail, one of the camera operators mentioned how the sea animals were so comfortable around them that they weren’t scared off when the divers exhaled.

The video revealed how one of the creatures, a Peacock Mantis Shrimp attacked and caused a probe lens to break.

‘Tiny World’ is a documentary series that explores the lives of Earth’s small creatures and their survival mechanisms. It’s narrated by Paul Rudd and is made up of 6 episodes.