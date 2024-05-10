Apple TV

Blu-ray version of Ted Lasso arriving on July 30

By Samantha Wiley
Ted Lasso

Apple TV+ hit show ‘Ted Lasso’ will have a Blu-ray option starting on July 30.

Advertisements

‘Ted Lasso’ is a comedy drama series that tells the story of an American football coach coming to England to coach a soccer team. The show stars Jason Sudeikis as the titular protagonist, along with Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Nick Mohammed, Phil Dunster, and Juno Temple, among others. The arrival of the Blu-ray discs means non-Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to watch it without paying a monthly fee.

Ted Lasso

The Blu-ray version is titled ‘Ted Lasso: The Complete Series’ and has a launch date of July 30. There’s also a DVD version, priced at $74.99 while the Blu-ray costs $84.99. The whole series is comprised of 34 episodes and joins other Apple TV+ shows ‘For All Mankind’, ‘Defending Jacob’, and ‘On the Rocks’, among others. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Baldur’s Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3 skipping iPad version
1 Min Read
Crush
Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad draws criticism
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil 2
The Apple Pencil 2 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iPad
iTunes gets Windows update for new iPad models
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
Apple Pencil Pro to have five unique box designs
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Marvel immersive story heading to Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
Enjoy a $150 Discount on a Higher Storage 2024 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
OLED iPad Pro
OLED iPad Pro models do not have always-on display
1 Min Read
iPad
2024 iPad lineup boasts 10-hour battery life
1 Min Read
Smart Folio Cases
New iPad smart folio cases launched
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
Grab the M3 MacBook Air at a $149 Discount
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 rumored colors announced
1 Min Read
Lost your password?