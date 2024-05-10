Blu-ray version of Ted Lasso arriving on July 30

Apple TV+ hit show ‘Ted Lasso’ will have a Blu-ray option starting on July 30.

‘Ted Lasso’ is a comedy drama series that tells the story of an American football coach coming to England to coach a soccer team. The show stars Jason Sudeikis as the titular protagonist, along with Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Nick Mohammed, Phil Dunster, and Juno Temple, among others. The arrival of the Blu-ray discs means non-Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to watch it without paying a monthly fee.

The Blu-ray version is titled ‘Ted Lasso: The Complete Series’ and has a launch date of July 30. There’s also a DVD version, priced at $74.99 while the Blu-ray costs $84.99. The whole series is comprised of 34 episodes and joins other Apple TV+ shows ‘For All Mankind’, ‘Defending Jacob’, and ‘On the Rocks’, among others. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content.