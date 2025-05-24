Apple TV

‘Bono: Stories of Surrender’ appears at the Cannes Film Festival

By Samantha Wiley
Bono: Stories of Surrender

Apple TV+ music documentary ‘Bono: Stories of Surrender’ has premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film tells the story of a ‘bold and lyrical exploration’ of the artist Bono. It’s part of Cannes’ special screenings and went public on May 17. Apple will release two versions- the first a regular movie and the second will be made especially for the Apple Vision Pro. ‘Bono: Stories of Surrender’ will make it to the Vision Pro in 180-degree format. It’s the first to appear in feature-length content for the immersive video edition, with the user placed right on the stage with Bono in virtual mode. The special content for the Vision Pro will be available on May 30 on Apple TV+.

Bono: Stories of Surrender

Apple has been steadily adding the number of immersive videos for Vision Pro users. The last update, visionOS 2.5, adds an immersive video section in the Apple TV app.

Lost your password?