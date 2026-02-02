Apple TV

Brandon Sanderson and Apple Sign Deal For Cosmere Universe 

By Samantha Wiley
Brandon Sanderson and Apple Sign Deal For Cosmere Universe

A deal has been signed by Apple with Brandon Sanderson, a famous author on the fantasy genre, giving him film and TV rights to the Cosmere universe. Sanderson has written a lot of books, and some of his popular hits could be adapted into TV films. The Stormlight Archive could be a TV show, and Mistborn could turn into a movie series. The Mistborn book series is cut into two eras, where the first three in the series feature magic by allomancers or metal manipulators, with the second set following the two lawmen Wayne and Wax’s exploits, having magical powers in a modern environment.

The deal was closed by Apple after multiple potential candidates met with Sanderson. The company agreed to give Sanderson a substantial amount of control on screen translations meaning he will consult, write and produce any movie or TV show that Apple will be making about the Cosmere universe.

Brandon Sanderson and Apple Sign Deal For Cosmere Universe

Latest News
Apple TV Series “Ted Lasso” Returning for 4th Season
Apple TV Series “Ted Lasso” Returning for 4th Season
1 Min Read
Sebastiaan de With Now Part of the Human Interface Design Team of Apple
Sebastiaan de With Now Part of the Human Interface Design Team of Apple
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 With ANC Is $60 Off
The AirPods 4 With ANC Is $60 Off
1 Min Read
Apple To Keep Prices For iPhone 18 Steady
Apple To Keep Prices For iPhone 18 Steady
1 Min Read
Shrinking Getting A Season 4
Shrinking Getting A Season 4
1 Min Read
Tim Cook Breaks Silence After Shootings In Minnesota
Tim Cook Breaks Silence After Shootings In Minnesota
1 Min Read
The M4 Mac Mini 16GB 512GB Is $110 Off
The M4 Mac Mini 16GB 512GB Is $110 Off
1 Min Read
Thinner Face ID in Development for the Second Gen iPhone Air
Thinner Face ID in Development for the Second Gen iPhone Air
1 Min Read
New Black Unity Band for the Apple Watch Launched
New Black Unity Band for the Apple Watch Launched
1 Min Read
AirTag 2 Finally Revealed
AirTag 2 Finally Revealed
1 Min Read
The 4-Pack AirTag Is $29 Off
The 4-Pack AirTag Is $29 Off
1 Min Read
Tim Cook in Attendance for Melania Among Other Tech CEOs at the White House
Tim Cook in Attendance for Melania Among Other Tech CEOs at the White House
1 Min Read
Lost your password?