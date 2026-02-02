Brandon Sanderson and Apple Sign Deal For Cosmere Universe 

A deal has been signed by Apple with Brandon Sanderson, a famous author on the fantasy genre, giving him film and TV rights to the Cosmere universe. Sanderson has written a lot of books, and some of his popular hits could be adapted into TV films. The Stormlight Archive could be a TV show, and Mistborn could turn into a movie series. The Mistborn book series is cut into two eras, where the first three in the series feature magic by allomancers or metal manipulators, with the second set following the two lawmen Wayne and Wax’s exploits, having magical powers in a modern environment.

The deal was closed by Apple after multiple potential candidates met with Sanderson. The company agreed to give Sanderson a substantial amount of control on screen translations meaning he will consult, write and produce any movie or TV show that Apple will be making about the Cosmere universe.