Brendan Fraser added to ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ cast

Upcoming Apple TV+ exclusive film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is set to bring aboard Hollywood actor Brendan Fraser.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ tells the story of ‘Reign of Terror’, an event that occurred in the 1920s where Osage Nation members were being murdered. Notable stars included Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and now, Brendan Fraser, who will play a lawyer named WS Hamilton.

Production for the movie started February this year and may continue for several months. The crew began shooting in Washington and Osage counties in Oklahoma.

Brendan Fraser is a popular actor who’s known for his roles in ‘Encino Man’, ‘The Mummy’ and ‘No Sudden Move’. “Killers of the Flower Moon’ will be directed by Martin Scorsese but has no release date as of the moment. The movie, once it premieres will fit alongside ‘Palmer’, ‘Cherry’ and ‘Greyhound’.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs $4.99 a month.