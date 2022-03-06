‘Changemakers Initiative’ Program to arrive on Apple TV+

Apple will be partnering up with educators to produce enriching children’s content for its streaming service.

Apple TV+ currently has several educational series, including innovative shows such as ‘El Deafo’ on the platform. Today, the Cupertino-based company announced that it will take a step further to bring kids programming to a whole new level with ‘world renowned education leaders’.

In a press release, Apple kid’s programming head Tara Sorensen said that they’re excited to be working with ‘changemakers’ in collaborating and giving tools the children need to change the world in a positive light. Apple cited ‘Stillwater’ as an example of a collaborative effort with Chopra Global and its CEO, Mallika Chopra.

The list of ‘changemakers’ is yet to be disclosed in full but it includes the UCLA Mindful Awareness Center, Harvard Graduate School of Education and Northwestern University professors and lecturers.

Apple TV+ is a subscription-based streaming service that costs $4.99 a month.