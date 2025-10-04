Charlie Brown And Snoopy Are Staying On Apple TV+ For Five More Years

Charlie Brown and Snoopy are here to stay on Apple TV+ with the company extending the classic show to continue creating originals until 2030. The earliest Snoopy show on Apple TV+ was Snoopy In Space made by Charles M. Schulz in 2019. Apple signed a deal with Peanuts Worldwide and Wildbrain to have Charlie Brown and the gang in Apple TV+ with new episodes.

A deal extension was announced by Apple TV on the Peanuts characters’ 75th year. New episodes and a movie about Charlie Brown are in the works. The company has a policy for letting viewers watch the classic show for free, and they have seasonal offerings this year starting on October 18 and 19 named It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will be streamed on November 15 and 16, and A Charlie Brown Christmas will launch a month later on December 13 and 14 for viewers to watch for free.

A tradition the company does which will no longer be continued is the Christmas Special on PBS; the company has stopped renewing its license for airing on the broadcasting service back in 2023.