Apple TV

CNBC+ arrives on Apple TV

By Samantha Wiley
CNBC+

Media network CNBC recently announced the debut of its streaming service for Roku and Apple TV.

The CNBC+ streaming service can be accessed through the CNBC app. It’s worth noting that the CNBC app is supported on all Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD devices. With CNBC+, viewers can get a live stream of any CNBC channel they want and watch it on their TVs. Those interested can also start watching their favorite CNBC shows through the service. A CNBC+ subscription through the App Store costs $149.99 each year or $14.99 each month.

CNBC+

CNBC+ debuted in 2024 on its website, CNBC.com, Android devices, and iOS. CNBC, or Consumer News and Business Channel is a news channel focusing on business information and market coverage. The network has several financial and business news coverage that cater to individual and professional investors alike. It has a global presence.

