‘CODA’ bags 2022 Oscars best picture

Apple TV+ original film ‘CODA’ has recently been awarded ‘Best Picture’ during the 94th Academy Awards.

‘CODA’ earns the distinction of being the first movie that comes from a streaming service to bag the title. The crew and cast also garnered awards- Sian Heder, CODA director and writer won ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’ while Troy Kotsur won Best Supporting Actor and was the first deaf male personality to do so.

Worldwide Video co-head Zack Van Amburg said that the team is grateful for the honors bestowed by the Academy, and that they celebrate the cast, crew, producers and winners Troy and Sian in a powerful deaf community representation to audiences.

‘CODA’ tells the story of a young girl who’s torn between her ambition and helping her deaf family. Emilia Jones serves as the protagonist, along with Troy Kotsur, Marlee Martin and Daniel Durant.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs $4.99 a month.