‘CODA’ Gains viewer boost after Oscar win

Variety reported that Apple TV+ original film ‘CODA’ gained more viewers within the platform after it won ‘Best Picture’ in this year’s Oscar Awards.

‘CODA’ was allegedly viewed 300% more times a week compared to a week before the Oscars. Furthermore, it was claimed that 25% more viewers subscribed to Apple TV+ compared to a week before the event.

Nielsen ratings have now included streaming providers and its shows, but public records are not released until after 3 weeks’ time. Until then, there’s no clear indication of whether the claims are true or not.

‘CODA’ is available to watch on Apple TV+ for $4.99 a month. It tells the story of a girl who’s torn between going for her dreams or staying in to help her deaf family. The cast of the original Apple movie includes Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant, Eugenio Derbez, Marlee Matlin and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo.