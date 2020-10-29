Comedy Series ‘Platonic’ to arrive on Apple TV+

Apple has ordered a comedy series starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne for its Apple TV+ platform.

Titled ‘Platonic’, the show features two childhood friends who reconnected when they met again as adults. In the description, Rogen and Byrne will be the stars and have scenes where they try to fix their combined past.

‘Platonic’ will have 30-minute episodes, with 10 episodes planned for Apple TV+. Nick Stoller will serve as the show’s director, while Rogen, Byrne and Conor Welch serving as the executive producers. This also marks the reunification of Rogen and Byrne after their comedic films that showed between 2014 to 2016.

The announcement did not reveal details about when the show premieres on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is a streaming service, similar to Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Video. It costs $4.99 and features exclusive content such as ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Truth Be Told’ and ‘Defending Jacob’.