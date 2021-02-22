Comedy series ‘Schmigadoon!’ to arrive on Apple TV+

Apple has recently secured the rights to ‘Schmigadoon!’, a musical comedy series starring Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong.

‘Schmigadoon!’ tells the story of a couple who went on a backpacking journey to rekindle their passion for each other. Along the way they discover a town where everyone is living a 40s musical life. They then found out that they have to find true love or else they’ll be stuck in the town.

Key and Strong will be joined by notable stars Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Jaime Camil, Fred Armisen, Ariana DeBose, Dove Cameron, Aaron Tveit, Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming. The series will start with 6 episodes as the first season opener.

‘Schmigadoon!’ is created by Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul. For Apple TV+ Cinco Paul will be the showrunner while Strong will be the executive producer. Ken Daurio will be the show’s writer and producer, while Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer will be the executive producer.