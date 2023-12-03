‘Criminal Record’ to Debut on Apple TV+ in early 2024

Crime series ‘Criminal Record’ is set to debut on Apple TV+ on January 10, 2024.

‘Criminal Record’ tells the story of two detectives, with one searching for the truth while the senior detective seemingly covering his tracks to protect his legacy. A phone call brings a case to life and sets up the conflict between the two. The series was filmed in London and features ‘The Good Wife’ actress Cush Jumbo and ‘Doctor Who’ actor Peter Capaldi. ‘Criminal Record’ will be shown in eight episodes, with new content coming every Wednesday until February 21.

The series also stars Dionne Brown, Stephen Moore, Rasaq Kukoyi, Ayesha Kala, Tom Moutchi, Charlie Creed-Miles, Shaun Dooley, Zoe Wanamaker, Maisie Ayres, and Cathay Tyson. Jumbo and Capaldi are the executive producers alongside Elaine Collins and Paul Rutman. The official trailer video is available to watch on Apple TV’s YouTube channel. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month.