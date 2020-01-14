Dave Bautista joins cast of ‘See’ in Season 2

Dave Bautista is set to join the cast of Apple TV+’s ‘See’ on Season 2. Bautista, known for acting as Drax in the Marvel movie ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, was also a famous wrestler in the World Wrestling Federation.

Other notable movies include ‘Blade Runner 2049’, ‘Riddick’ and ‘Avengers’. His stint in the series will be his first appearance in a major TV show.

Apple has recently renewed Apple TV+ shows ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Dickinson’, ‘For All Mankind’ and ‘See’, but didn’t disclose the release date for ‘See’. Bautista will be appearing alongside Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard in a post-apocalyptic landscape where everyone has gone blind.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and can be watched via the Apple TV app on the Mac, iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, and iPod Touch. ‘See’ is one of several shows that have launched when Apple TV+ came out.