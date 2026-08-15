Debut Of Season 4 of Ted Lasso Marks the Largest TV Show Release for Apple TV

The premiere for season 4 of Ted Lasso turned out to be the most famous debut for TV shows in recent years, with the premiere getting 296 million views on August 4 and 5. The views beat the premieres of Pluribus, Severance, and previous seasons of the show itself.

The first episode for season 4 of Ted Lasso was released on August 5, getting over 200 million views in the United States. Season 4 for Ted Lasso came 3 years after the final episode of season 3, so a season 4 is a surprise for fans of the series who thought season 3 was the finale.

Ted Lasso returns in season 4, going back to Richmond to coach a women’s second division football team. Two episodes for the fourth season are now available to watch on Apple TV.

Apple TV is a subscription offered by Apple that provides you access to its library of shows, priced monthly at $12.99.