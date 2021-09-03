Documentary film ‘9/11: Inside the President’s War Room’ arrives on Apple TV+

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room is now available to stream on the Apple TV+ platform, with insights on the actions George W. Bush and staff took during that fateful day.

The documentary features the first 12 hours after the World Trade Center attack on September 11, 2001. It’s 90 minutes in length and began airing in the UK at the end of August thru the BBC iPlayer service. Apple TV+ users except in the UK can now watch the film and get an idea of what happened inside the US president’s office.

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room highlights interviews with Condoleezza Rice, Dick Cheney and Bush, shown alongside recounting of events and immediate response to the attack, and how it triggered 20 years of fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs $4.99 a month. It’s available as a free trial for a month, or up to 3 months with the purchase of a new Apple device.