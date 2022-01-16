Documentary series ‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’ to appear on Apple TV+

New content will be arriving on Apple’s streaming platform- ‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’, a 4-part documentary series.

‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’ explores the actions of former president Abraham Lincoln and what it took to stop slavery in the US. The show’s description reads ‘a 21st century examination of a man and the events that shaped his stance on slavery’, and features narratives of people who were enslaved.

Abraham Lincoln will be voiced by Bill Camp, while Frederick Douglass is voiced by Leslie Odom Jr. ‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’ is a book adaptation of David Reynold and his work, ‘Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times’. Kunhardt Films and Eden Productions will be the producers of the documentary series.

Apple currently has not announced a release date yet for ‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’. It will join other documentaries already on the streaming platform, including ‘Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds’, ‘The Velvet Underground’ and ‘Boys State’. Apple TV+ is priced at $4.99 a month.