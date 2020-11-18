Docuseries ‘Earth at Night in Color’ trailer out

Apple has recently revealed a trailer for its upcoming Apple TV+ documentary series ‘Earth at Night in Color’.

The trailer, which can be viewed on Apple’s official YouTube channel is only a minute and a half long but showcases the many technologies and next-gen cameras to capture animals’ nighttime behavior. Episodes vary from one continent to another, from the African grasslands to the Arctic Circle.

‘Earth at Night in Color’ is narrated by Tom Hiddleston and is set to premiere starting December 4. The docuseries will have several episodes in its entirety.

Apple has had several documentary movies on its Apple TV+ platform, including ‘Tiny World’, where Paul Rudd is the narrator, ‘Becoming You’ and ‘Fireball’, Werner Herzog’s creation which premiered last week. There’s also ‘The Beastie Boys Story’ and ‘The Elephant Queen’.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming platform which costs $4.99 a month. It boasts original content such as ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘The Morning Show’, among others.