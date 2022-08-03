Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio arrives on Apple TV 4K and Disney+

A new Disney+ app update for the Apple TV 4K streaming box introduces a new audio feature on compatible hardware.

Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio is now available for those who want to experience greater immersion using their Apple TV 4K devices (first and second generation) and with compatible headphones or speakers. The feature is unlocked with the AirPods Max, AirPods 3, original HomePod and AirPods Pro.

Apple TV 4K users will need to update their Disney+ app to the latest version (v2.9.5) to get the Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio. The same feature has been added to Google TV and Android TV. Spatial Audio is an upgrade that was recently introduced to Apple Music and allows the listener to hear sounds and music in a three-dimensional space.

In similar news, Disney+ might be having an ad-supported tier, and has recently increased its monthly subscription price for ESPN+.