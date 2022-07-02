‘Duck & Goose’ Apple TV+ first trailer video surfaces online

A new first look trailer video for the upcoming children’s show ‘Duck & Goose’ has been uploaded online.

The Apple TV+ series ‘Duck & Goose’ is an adaptation of Tad Hills’ books of the same name. The new show was announced among the summer lineup of family-friendly content that will be arriving on Apple TV+. ‘Duck & Goose’ will premiere July 8 before the other shows.

Tad Hills is the author and illustrator of the New York Times bestseller series ‘Duck & Goose’, which has been a hit with the kids. The official trailer video is under a minute in length and showcases the drawing and animation style that you’ll be seeing on July 8. The video is available to watch on the official Apple TV+ YouTube channel.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming platform and costs $4.99 a month. It features original content such as ‘Slow Horses’, ‘Dickinson’ and ‘The Essex Serpent’, among others.