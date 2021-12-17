‘El Deafo’ Apple TV+ kid’s show to arrive January 2022

Apple has recently announced that a new kid’s show will be appearing on Apple TV+.

‘El Deafo’ is an animated show that’s based on the NY bestseller of the same name. It tells the story of Cece, who lost her hearing but found her inner superhero, named El Deafo. The three-part series features Lexi Finigan, Jane Lynch, Pamela Adlon and Chuck Nice as voice actors. All the series’ episodes will be appearing on Apple TV+ at the same time on January 7, 2022.

The book’s author, Cece Bell will serve as the narrator and executive producer, alongside Will McRobb, who will also be the show’s writer. ‘El Deafo’ will have director Gilly Fogg and Claire Finn as co-executive producer.

The original show will also have original music from Katie Crutchfield, and its soundtrack will be released on the same date.

Apple TV+ features original Apple content and is priced at $4.99 a month.