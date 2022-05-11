‘Emancipation’ starring Will Smith may be moved to 2023

Will Smith and Apple TV+ original ‘Emancipation’ is reported to be delayed until 2023.

‘Emancipation’ was planned to be released later this year as a high-profile film; however, recent events that happened at the Oscars have brought production to a crawl. Variety says that ‘Emancipation’ might be delayed, and although there isn’t an official launch date yet it will probably be moved next year.

It’s believed that internal talks between filmmakers and Apple execs agree on a fall release but it’s most likely not happening. At the Oscars, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock when he made a comment about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The delay is the latest wrinkle in the Will Smith-fronted film. In 2021, production moved due to restrictive voting laws, and then paused to stop COVID from spreading. Prior to this, a lawsuit was filed versus Jerry Bruckheimer, Apple and Lionsgate Entertainment over sexual harrassment claims.