Enjoy 4K HDR Streaming with the Apple TV 4K, Now Only $160

Looking for a high end streaming box that can churn out 4K quality videos and HDR content within the Apple ecosystem? Then the 2021 Apple TV 4K 32GB storage should be your top choice. Today, it’s down to just $160 from its original price of $180 on Amazon.

The 2021 Apple TV model is an amazing streaming box inside and out. It has the company’s A12 Bionic chip for buttery-smooth videos and Dolby Vision for an optimized picture. The new Siri Remote is a standout feature. Aside from its modern looks, users can ask Siri to complete actions without having to press a single button. The built-in trackpad makes for a more seamless navigation.

Apple’s streaming box supports AirPlay, as well as AirPods connectivity and HomeKit support. It’s a must-have for those running an iOS ecosystem and those who love watching streaming shows and movies. At $20 off, the Apple TV 4K is a must-buy!