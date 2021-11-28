Enjoy a $19 Black Friday Discount on the Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote

Need a streaming box for your TV to watch your favorite shows and play games? The new Apple TV 4K is a must, especially if you’re an Apple enthusiast. In spirit of Black Friday, the 32GB Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote is down to just $159.99 from its original price of $179 on Amazon.

Apple’s newest set top box is extraordinary- it has support for Dolby Atmos, which makes the experience more immersive. Couple that with the A12 Bionic chip and you get a significant upgrade in game graphics, audio and video.

The Apple TV can churn out 4K resolution with HDR and Dolby Vision. In terms of content you’ll have access to thousands of movies and shows across platforms such as Apple TV+, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, among others.

The crowning glory is easily the Siri Remote with the clickpad. Navigation becomes a breeze, and you can also use your voice. Buy the discounted Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote today!