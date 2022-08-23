Entire season one of Apple TV+ ‘See’ now available to watch for free

Apple has made its first season of Apple TV+ drama ‘See’ available to watch for non-subscribers.

The Cupertino-based company recently tweeted that ‘See’ season one will be free to watch until August 29. It’s one of the first original series on the platform when it launched in 2019.

‘See’ tells the story of a post-apocalyptic world where humans lost the ability to see. The series will be gearing up to show the third season, which will premiere starting August 26. The main protagonist is Hollywood star Jason Momoa alongside Hera Hilmar and Sylvia Hoeks. Momoa will also be starring in an Apple TV+ series ‘Chief of War’, which focuses on Hawaii’s colonization.

‘See’ will have its third and final season this year. Its showrunner, Jonathan Tropper recently signed up with Apple to secure a 3-year deal.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and features original content, including ‘Greyhound’, ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘CODA’.