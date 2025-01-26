EU Apple TV+ to get more French programs

Apple recently signed a partnership with the French government to add more video and audio content in the country.

Apple TV+ is said to invest 20% in last year’s net sales to develop French programming and the EU, as per Deadline. In the four-year agreement, around 70% is said to be put into independent productions. Distribution groups SACD, USPA, SPI, SEDPA, SATEV, and AnimFrance have issued statements to confirm the service’s integration ‘into the French regulatory system.’

France passed a decree in 2021 for foreign-owned subscription services to help finance original content within the EU and French regions. As per the agreement, Apple TV+ and other services are to contribute a certain percentage, with others reducing the non-French productions to comply. French content in Apple TV+ includes L’ombre Des Forets, Liaison, and La Maison. Shows were also made in EU languages as part of the agreement.