Apple TV

EverPass and Apple TV Reach Deal Bringing Sporting Content To Bars And Other Places

By Samantha Wiley
Apple and EverPass Media have agreed to a deal that provides sports content on the Apple TV to customers on EverPass in the U.S. EverPass is a company that merges premium sports content for casinos, restaurants, and more for those who want sporting events.


EverPass is now capable of providing Major League Soccer, Major League Baseball, and Formula 1 content to consumers with no extra cost via the main content package at EverPass. The package also has WNBA, NBA, Prime Video Thursday Night Football, Paramount+, and UEFA Champions League.

Coverage for all Formula 1 Grand Prix and sessions like Sprints, Free Practice, and Qualifying is available, and consumers for MLS will see feature matches that are enhanced across the regular season. MLS all-star games will be included as well.

Sporting content on Apple TV is accessible via Everpass with Prime Video Sports, Peacock Sports Pass, and Paramount+.


