F1 and Apple Agree To 5-Year Deal Bringing F1 To Apple TV

F1 and Apple have agreed on a 5 year deal, bringing F1 action to Apple TV for the United States starting in 2026. The collaboration allows Apple TV to give viewers a full coverage of Formula 1, from practices, Sprint sessions, qualifying, and the Grand Prix on weekends.

Certain races and practice sessions can be streamed on Apple TV for free throughout the F1 season. Apple aims to make some noise for the sport across Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, Apple News and Apple Maps, featuring updates in real time for every Sprint, qualifying sessions, Grand Prix, leaderboards, and other stats like standings for the WDC and WCC.

The F1 Movie, the highest-grossing sports movie to date, prompted Apple to make a deal with Formula 1 and build on the partnership. Production details, enhancements, and more F1 content across services and products by Apple will be announced in the coming months.