F1 Movie Can Now Be Streamed on Apple TV

You can now stream F1: The Movie on Apple TV, a film produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Joseph Kosinski along with Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1 legend. The movie stars Brad Pitt as veteran driver Sonny Hayes who returns to the grid for one last hurrah.

The film garnered millions at the global box office and has become the highest-grossing among Apple Original Films rolled out. F1: The Movie is deemed the biggest sports film of 2025. It debuted worldwide on the 27th of June, and due to strong demand the film has made an encore in August.

The film has been very successful such that Apple decided to pursue and negotiate a deal with Formula 1, where they gain streaming rights for all races of F1 exclusive to the Apple TV service in the US. Apple has successfully secured a deal with F1 and will be in a partnership for 5 years.