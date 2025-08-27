Apple TV

F1 Movie Now Available To Rent Or Purchase On Apple TV

By Samantha Wiley
The F1 movie is now available for rent and purchase digitally on Apple TV, signalling the start of the window of high demand for the movie while still making big money reappearing in theaters. The made its debut in cinemas on the 27th of June and has transcended a global box office of $600 million.

This film is now regarded as Apple’s most successful release, and because of its popularity, it’s also making a return to IMAX movie houses. The F1 movie can be purchased on Apple TV for $25 and rented for $20.

The PVOD, or the Premium-Video-on-Demand, as known in the movie industry, denotes a higher-priced release for digital films that are made available via subscription streaming, and the pricing aligns with big studio releases that happened in recent years. The price is anticipated to be lowered by Apple after the film has moved on from PVOD to standard distribution.

